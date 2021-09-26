Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Rockets ride big plays for early TDs, top Ball St. 22-12

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 07:29
Rockets ride big plays for early TDs, top Ball St. 22-12

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Dequan Finn rushed for 106 yards, including a 70-yard burst on a draw play, and Toledo edged away from Ball State 22-12 in a Mid-America Conference opener for both teams on Saturday.

The Rockets (2-2, 1-0) grabbed control with two big-play early touchdowns to lead 14-9 at the half, then added two field goals and a safety while holding Ball State (1-3, 0-1) to four Jacob Lewis field goals .

Toledo took a 7-3 lead when Carter Bradley hooked up with Devin Maddox on a 69-yard touchdown pass. Finn's 70-yard scamper made it 14-6 on the first play of the second quarter.

Ball State used a series of seven laterals on the final play of the game, but the wild play went from the goal line to the 20 and back before Corey Stewart was tackled in the end zone for a Rockets safety.

Christian Albright passed for 190 yards for the Cardinals but was sacked four times. Justin Hall had 97 yards receiving.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-09-26 09:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
Photo of the Day: Map shows how Taiwan easily fits inside Florida
Photo of the Day: Map shows how Taiwan easily fits inside Florida
Chinese fashion brand JNBY recalls children's clothes with pedophilic and anti-Indian messages
Chinese fashion brand JNBY recalls children's clothes with pedophilic and anti-Indian messages