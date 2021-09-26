Alexa
Holmes' TD run in OT caps wild finish; ETSU beats Samford

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 07:35
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Quay Holmes ran for 168 yards that included a 13-yard touchdown in overtime, capping a wild finish as East Tennessee State beat Samford 55-48 on Saturday.

There were six touchdowns in the fourth quarter, three by each team, before East Tennessee’s Tyler Keltner kicked a 27-yard field goal as time expired to force overtime tied at 48.

Holmes, who also had a 1-yard TD run in the first quarter, broke two tackles before crossing the end zone to open the extra period. Donovan Manuel's tackle stopped Samford just short from converting on fourth-and-11 to end the game.

The Buccaneers (4-0, 1-0 Southern Conference), who upset Vanderbilt 23-3 in their opener, are 4-0 for the first time since 1999.

Tyler Riddell threw three touchdown passes in the second half, and then added 5-yard touchdown run with 1:59 remaining that gave the Bucs a 45-41 lead. Riddell was 21-of-35 passing for 291 yards.

Liam Welch avoided a sack and lofted a 19-yard touchdown pass to Montrell Washington that gave Samford (2-2, 1-1) a 48-45 lead with 56 second remaining.

Welch completed 56 of 73 passes for 582 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He also added 73 yards rushing. Washington made 10 catches, two for touchdowns in the fourth quarter, and finished with 148 yards receiving.

