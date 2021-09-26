Alexa
VMI battles past Wofford 31-23 in SoCon opener

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 06:48
LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Korey Bridey rushed for a career-best 177 yards with two touchdowns, including the game-winner from 34 yards out and VMI opened defense of its Southern Conference crown by downing Wofford 31-23 on Saturday.

Bridey opened the scoring with a five-yard TD on the game-opening drive, but the momentum see-sawed for the better part of three quarters until broke free for his 34-yarder with 2:55 left in the third.

Jerry Rice added a 42-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter and the Keydets (3-1, 1-0) ended the game with a punt, an interception and a turnover on downs to hold off Wofford the rest of the way.

Collin Ironside started in place of Seth Morgan, who suffered a hit to the helmet in VMI's previous game, and was 18 of 22 passing for 183 yards and two touchdowns.

Jimmy Weirick was 11-of-19 passing for 119 yards for the Terriers (1-2, 0-1) and scored two rushing touchdowns. Irvin Mulligan rushed 20 times for 134 yards.

Mulligan tied the game at 7-7 with a 43-yard burst and Weirick gave Wofford a 14-7 lead with a four-yard touchdown early in the second quarter.

Ironside threw for touchdowns of 20 and 47 yards to put VMI up for good, 21-14 in the third quarter.

Updated : 2021-09-26 08:11 GMT+08:00

