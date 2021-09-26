Alexa
Angels star Trout makes it official: He's out for the season

By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/09/26 06:34
Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon, center left, and center fielder Mike Trout, center right, stand in the dugout during the first inning of a base...

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is officially shut down for the season.

The three-time AL MVP suffered a calf strain on May 17 and hasn’t returned to the lineup since. The original prognosis was six to eight weeks of rehabilitation, but the injury was worse than originally thought.

Trout was trying to get back this season, but recently made the decision that he was done this year.

The 30-year-old outfielder said he’s healthy and should have a normal offseason in New Jersey.

“It’s been tough for me, but now looking back and learning from everything, this was the biggest injury of my career,” Trout said.

“It came down to we were trying everything the last month and a half to get back out there. My calf and my body weren’t cooperating. It was frustrating. I took a week, 2 1/2 weeks off and I feel almost 100%.”

Trout hit .333 with eight home runs, 18 RBIs and a 1.090 OPS in 36 games this season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-26 08:11 GMT+08:00

