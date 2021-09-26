Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/09/26 06:29
Elliott's 6 TD passes sends Merrimack past Delaware St 47-10

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Westin Elliott completed 21 of 23 passes for 336 yards and six touchdowns — including three to Pat Conroy in the third quarter — as Merrimack scored 47 unanswered points in a 47-10 nonconference romp over Delaware State on Saturday.

Jake Bridel's 24-yard first-quarter field goal and Jared Lewis' 4-yard TD toss to Trey Gross had Delaware State out in front 10-0 with 11:52 left in the second quarter. But Elliott capped scoring drives on back-to-back possessions with TD tosses of 7 yards to LJ Robinson and 10 yards to Hayden Fisher to put the Warriors (3-1) in front for good. Elliott broke the game open with TD passes covering 75, 21 and 25 yards to Conroy — pushing Merrimack's lead to 34-10 just 6:18 into the third quarter. Elliott's final scoring toss was a 2-yarder to Maurice Nelson 4 seconds into the final quarter. Tyvon Edmonds Jr. capped the scoring with a 2-yard run.

Elliott also carried three times for 43 yards for Merrimack. Conroy finished with five catches for 139 yards.

Lewis completed just 4 of 12 passes for 44 yards with one interception for Delaware State (1-3). The Hornets managed just 182 yards of offense.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-09-26 08:11 GMT+08:00

