Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 06:02
Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0

Atlanta 0 0 0
Philadelphia 0 1 1

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Philadelphia, Przybylko, 9 (Martinez), 70th minute.

Goalies_Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joseph Bendik.

Yellow Cards_Moreno, Atlanta, 31st; Martinez, Philadelphia, 39th.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Gjovalin Bori, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Joshua Encarnacion.

___

Lineups

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; George Bello (Jake Mulraney, 69th), George Campbell (Tyler Wolff, 79th), Miles Robinson, Anton Walkes; Ezequiel Barco, Marcelino Moreno (Jackson Conway, 69th), Matheus Rossetto (Machop Chol, 90th+2), Santiago Sosa; Luiz Araujo, Brooks Lennon.

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Kai Wagner; Leon Maximilian Flach, Daniel Gazdag (Paxten Aaronson, 57th), Jose Martinez (Jack McGlynn, 79th), Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko (Quinn Sullivan, 78th), Sergio Santos (Anthony Fontana, 88th).

Updated : 2021-09-26 08:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
Photo of the Day: Map shows how Taiwan easily fits inside Florida
Photo of the Day: Map shows how Taiwan easily fits inside Florida
Chinese fashion brand JNBY recalls children's clothes with pedophilic and anti-Indian messages
Chinese fashion brand JNBY recalls children's clothes with pedophilic and anti-Indian messages