Przybylko scores, Union beat short-handed Atlanta

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 06:04
CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko scored in the 71st minute and the Philadelphia Union beat Atlanta United 1-0 on Saturday.

Philadelphia (10-7-8) won for the second straight game. Atlanta (9-8-9) had its three-match winning streak come to an end.

José Martínez set up the winning goal with a nice individual effort. He split two defenders near the corner flag, dribbled along the end line, and sent a pass toward the penalty spot for a redirection by Przybylko.

Atlanta was without star Josef Martinez due to knee soreness.

