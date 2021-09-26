Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

William & Mary holds off Elon late in CAA opener, wins 34-31

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 06:09
William & Mary holds off Elon late in CAA opener, wins 34-31

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Running back DreSean Kendrick faded a 29-yard pass to Cole Blackman for a fourth-quarter touchdown to give William & Mary a 10-point lead and allow the Tribe to hold off a second-half charge by Elon, defeating the Phoenix 34-31 in a Colonial Athletic Association opener Saturday afternoon.

Darius Wilson ran 46 yards for a first-quarter touchdown and tossed a six-yard scoring pass to Lachlan Pitts to start the second quarter to put William & Mary on top, 21-0 16 minutes into the game. The Phoenix, who missed a pair of field goal attempts in the first half, scored on Davis Cheek's 17-yard pass to Kortez Weeks, then Cole Coleman picked off a Wilson pass deep in Tribe territory and Jaylan Thomas ran in from six-yards out to make it 21-14 at intermission.

Wilson capped a six-play, 70-yard drive to start the third quarter by hitting Pitts from 10 yards out.

Elon got a 43-yard field goal by Skyler Davis and Cheek found Bryson Daughtry from 19 yards out to cut the Tribe's lead to 27-24.

Wilson ran 17 yards to give the Tribe a first down at the Elon 29 and Kendrick came on to throw for the touchdown with 6:36 left.

Cheek threw a 20-yard pass to Thomas to get the Phoenix back within a field goal with 4:38 left in the game.

Wilson finished 11 of 17 for 178 yards, two touchdowns and was picked off twice. Kendrick completed all four of his passes for William & Mary (3-1). Wilson carried 13 times for 95 yards and Pitts caught four passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns.

Cheek was 36 of 54 for 384 yards and three touchdowns for Elon (1-3).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-09-26 08:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
Photo of the Day: Map shows how Taiwan easily fits inside Florida
Photo of the Day: Map shows how Taiwan easily fits inside Florida
Chinese fashion brand JNBY recalls children's clothes with pedophilic and anti-Indian messages
Chinese fashion brand JNBY recalls children's clothes with pedophilic and anti-Indian messages