Mercer defense puts clamps on Furman in 24-3 win

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 05:39
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Marshall ran for a pair of scores and Fred Payton threw for another and Mercer controlled Furman 24-3 in a Southern Conference opener on Saturday.

Payton threw a 35-yard touchdown to Ty James to complete a nine-play, 75-yard drive that put Mercer (2-1, 1-0) ahead 7-3. Marshall added touchdown runs of 10 and 1 yards in the second quarter for an 18-point lead.

Fred Davis added 94 yards on the ground with 18 carries for Mercer.

The Bears' defense stymied Furman (2-2, 0-1) quarterbacks Hamp Sisson who threw three interceptions and backup Jace Wilson who threw a pick.

Updated : 2021-09-26 08:09 GMT+08:00

