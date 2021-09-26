Alexa
Duquesne holds Virginia Lynchburg to 131 total yards

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 05:48
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Billy Lucas had two of Duquesne's four rushing touchdowns, and the Dukes beat Virginia Lynchburg 56-7 on Saturday for their 14th straight home-opening win.

Lucas only carried it three times for 39 yards. Nine players ran it for Duquesne (2-1), gaining 289 yards. Garrett Owens had a team-high 108 yards and a score, and JaMario Clements added 58 yards and a score.

Spencer DeMedal's 29-yard interception return gave Duquesne a 17-0 first-quarter lead, and Owens' 55-yard run was the first of three second-quarter touchdowns for the Dukes.

Ryan Iacone capped the scoring by breaking a tackle near midfield and racing for a 68-yard touchdown with 1:11 remaining in the fourth before getting surrounded by teammates in the end zone.

Darrius Sample was intercepted two times for Virginia Lynchburg (0-4). The Dragons were held to 131 yards and six first downs.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25)

