Howard, Bair help Dartmouth run over Sacred Heart 41-3

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 05:31
HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Nick Howard and Zack Bair combined for 257 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, Derek Kyler threw for two scores and Dartmouth rolled to a 41-3 win over Sacred Heart on Saturday.

Howard had 154 yards on nine carries with touchdown runs of 53 and 39 yards in the second half. Bair ran for 103 yards on 11 carries with a 47-yard scamper.

Kyler found Paxton Scott for 7 yards to open the scoring and his 9-yard hookup with Jonny Barrett made it 20-0. Kyler completed all 10 of his passes for 106 yards.

Dartmouth (2-0) piled up 400 yards, 282 on the ground.

The Pioneers (2-2), who got a field goal in the closing seconds of the first half, had 274 yards but couldn't stop the Big Green, which was 6 of 8 on third downs and converted their one attempt on fourth down.

Updated : 2021-09-26 08:08 GMT+08:00

