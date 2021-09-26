Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

French leader PSG beats Montpellier 2-0 for 8th straight win

By JEROME PUGMIRE , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/09/26 05:41
PSG's Achraf Hakimi vies for the ball with Montpellier's Joris Chotard, right, during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain a...
PSG's Achraf Hakimi vies for the ball with Montpellier's Mihailo Ristic, right, during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain ...
PSG's Ander Herrera attempts a shot at goal as Montpellier's Jordan Ferri, left, tries to stop him during the French League One soccer match between P...
PSG's Neymar celebrates in the arms of teammate Julian Draxler after Draxler scored their side's second goal during the French League One soccer match...
PSG's Julian Draxler, 2nd right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain...

PSG's Achraf Hakimi vies for the ball with Montpellier's Joris Chotard, right, during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain a...

PSG's Achraf Hakimi vies for the ball with Montpellier's Mihailo Ristic, right, during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain ...

PSG's Ander Herrera attempts a shot at goal as Montpellier's Jordan Ferri, left, tries to stop him during the French League One soccer match between P...

PSG's Neymar celebrates in the arms of teammate Julian Draxler after Draxler scored their side's second goal during the French League One soccer match...

PSG's Julian Draxler, 2nd right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain...

PARIS (AP) — French league leader Paris Saint-Germain relied on early and late goals to beat Montpellier 2-0 on Saturday and make it eight straight wins.

Midfielder Idrissa Gueye scored in the 14th minute at Parc des Princes. Striker Kylian Mbappe's intended pass for Neymar was deflected and landed at the feet of winger Angel Di Maria, who passed quickly to Gueye for his neat finish.

Substitute Julian Draxler had been on briefly when he met a sideways pass from Neymar, and slotted the ball through goalkeeper Jonas Omlin's legs from the right of the penalty area in the 88th.

PSG was again without superstar Lionel Messi, who has missed two games with a sore knee and is trying to get match fit for Tuesday's Champions League game against Manchester City.

Midfielder Ander Herrera hit the crossbar for PSG with a 20-meter strike shortly before the break.

English forward Stephy Mavididi went close to equalizing for Montpellier in the 62nd but standout goalkeeper Keylor Navas kept out his curling shot.

OTHER MATCHES

United States forward Timothy Weah set up the first goal and earned a penalty for the second as defending champion Lille won 2-1 at Strasbourg to move up to eighth spot ahead of Sunday's games.

Weah set up Canada striker Jonathan David from the left flank midway through the first half.

David netted from the spot in the 57th after Weah — the son of Liberia President and former Ballon d'Or winner George Weah — ran onto David's pass and was tripped.

Ibrahima Sissoko pulled a goal back for Strasbourg.

Third-placed Nice won 3-0 at struggling Saint-Etienne.

Amine Gouiri continued his fine form, putting Nice ahead in the 15th minute with his league-leading fifth goal of the season.

He enjoyed a touch of fortune this time, however, as his shot from about 30 meters was deflected past the goalkeeper.

Dutch winger Calvin Stengs netted 10 minutes into the second half to make it 2-0 and striker Andy Delort completed the scoring late on.

Lyon drew 1-1 with Lorient with both sides dropping points in their bid to join the top three.

Home side Lyon played with 10 men from the 15th minute onward after former Chelsea left back Emerson was shown a red card.

Armand Lauriente put Lorient in front five minutes later before Karl Toko Ekambi leveled for Lyon in the 50th.

It proved to be a frustrating night for Lyon as central defender Jason Denayer and forward Islam Slimani went off injured.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-26 08:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
Photo of the Day: Map shows how Taiwan easily fits inside Florida
Photo of the Day: Map shows how Taiwan easily fits inside Florida
Chinese fashion brand JNBY recalls children's clothes with pedophilic and anti-Indian messages
Chinese fashion brand JNBY recalls children's clothes with pedophilic and anti-Indian messages