Western Michigan defense shuts down San Jose State 23-3

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 05:50
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Kaleb Eleby threw for two touchdowns and the Western Michigan defense dominated in a 23-3 win over San Jose State on Saturday.

Eleby found Jaylen Hall for 22 yards and Corey Crooms for 37 as the Broncos (3-1) led 20-3 at halftime after the Spartans (2-2) opened the scoring with a field goal.

Eleby was 17 of 28 for 200 yards as Western Michigan finished with 347 yards of offense.

San Jose State had 119 yards and three turnovers, and three different quarterbacks were ineffective under pressure.

Western Michigan had six sacks and 11 tackles for losses of 56 yards. Ralph Holley led the way with 2 1/2 sacks. Ali Fayad had two sacks, three quarterback hurries and forced a fumble.

___

Updated : 2021-09-26 08:08 GMT+08:00

