Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocked central Taiwan at 6:21 a.m. on Sunday morning (Sept. 26), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 37.1 kilometers north-northeast of Hualien County Hall at a focal depth of 45.0 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7 that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Hualien County, Yilan County, and Hsinchu County. An intensity level of 3 was recorded in Taichung City, Nantou County, Taoyuan City, New Taipei City, Miaoli County, Taipei City, Chiayi County, and Yunlin County.

A level 2 intensity was felt in Hsinchu City, Keelung City, Taitung County, Changhua County, Chiayi City, Tainan City, and Kaohsiung City. A lesser intensity of 1 was detected in Penghu County and Pingtung County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.