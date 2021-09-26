Alexa
Holy Cross romps to 45-15 victory over Monmouth

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 04:24
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Marco Siderman and Matthew Sluka combined to pass for 267 yards and three touchdowns and Tenio Ayeni had five catches for 107 yards and two scores as Holy Cross overpowered Monmouth 45-15 in nonconference play on Saturday.

Tyler Purdy's 53-yard run set up the Crusaders' first score — a 2-yard run by Jordan Fuller — for a 7-0 lead. Sluka stretched the lead to 14-0 after one quarter with an 8-yard scoring strike to Ayeni. Siderman came on in the second quarter and threw a 71-yard scoring strike to Ayeni and followed with a 9-yard TD toss to Jalen Coker — putting the Crusaders (3-1) up 28-0 at halftime.

Tony Muskett directed a 12-play, 79-yard drive on Monmouth's first possession of the second half — culminating in Muskett's 14-yard TD toss to Joey Aldarelli and a 2-point conversion run by Lonnie Moore IV — to make it 28-8. But the Hawks (2-2) didn't find the end zone again until Jaden Shirden ripped off a 75-yard TD run with 1:15 left in the game.

Siderman completed 13 of 15 passes for 181 yards and two scores for Holy Cross. Sluka finished 10-of-15 passing for 86 yards and a TD. Derek Ng kicked a 49-yard field goal in the third quarter and Peter Oliver and Jordan Forrest added fourth-quarter TD runs to cap the scoring.

Muskett completed 16 of 27 passes for 133 yards and a score with one interception.

Updated : 2021-09-26 06:41 GMT+08:00

