Richardson throws 3 TD passes in 4th quarter, CMU beats FIU

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 04:36
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Backup quarterback Daniel Richardson threw for three fourth-quarter touchdowns and Central Michigan rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit to beat Florida International 31-27 on Saturday.

Richardson had two touchdown passes in three-plus minutes to get Central Michigan within 27-24 with 7:12 remaining. Lew Nichols III scored from 15-yards out to cap a 10-play drive and JaCorey Sullivan caught a 14-yard scoring pass.

Richardson's 27-yard connection with Dallas Dixon on third-and-3 capped an 80-yard drive with 1:18 remaining for CMU's first lead since 3-0.

Nichols carried it 25 times for 152 yards for Central Michigan (2-2). Starter Jacob Sirmon was 14-for-26 passing for 121 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Sirmon found Dallas Dixon for an 11-yard score to pull within 14-10 at halftime.

Richardson finished 16 of 23 for 276 yards.

Max Bortenschlager threw for 395 yards and two touchdowns with one interception for FIU (1-3). Rishard Dames had a interception and blocked punt return for a score. Tyrese Chambers caught six passes for 175 yards and a touchdown, and Bryce Singleton also caught six passes for 173 yards

Dames' blocked punt and 6-yard return put FIU ahead 27-10.

Updated : 2021-09-26 06:41 GMT+08:00

