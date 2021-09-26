Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Yale beats Cornell behind Thomas' 2 INTs, kick return

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 03:58
Yale beats Cornell behind Thomas' 2 INTs, kick return

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Griffin O’Connor passed for 317 yards and two touchdowns, Rodney Thomas II had two interceptions and a returned onside kick for a score, and Yale beat Cornell 23-17 on Saturday.

O’Connor connected with Darrion Carrington for a 35-yard touchdown to open the scoring in the first quarter, and Chase Nenad scored on a 25-yard reception to make it 16-3. Thomas' return gave Yale a 13-point lead with 1:01 left in the fourth.

Carrington finished with 65 yards receiving, and Zane Dudek carried it 18 times for 57 yards for Yale (1-1). Wande Owens also intercepted a pass.

Richie Kenney was 18 of 38 for 163 yards with three interceptions for Cornell (0-2). Backup QB Ben Mays went 7 for 14 for 105 yards, leading Cornell on two fourth-quarter scoring drives. Mays found Alex Kuzy for a 15-yard strike and Delonte Harrell added a short touchdown run.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-09-26 06:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
Photo of the Day: Map shows how Taiwan easily fits inside Florida
Photo of the Day: Map shows how Taiwan easily fits inside Florida
Chinese fashion brand JNBY recalls children's clothes with pedophilic and anti-Indian messages
Chinese fashion brand JNBY recalls children's clothes with pedophilic and anti-Indian messages