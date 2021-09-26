Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Martin rallies Robert Morris to 22-16 win over Howard

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 03:59
Martin rallies Robert Morris to 22-16 win over Howard

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — George Martin found D'Andre Hicks for a 17-yard touchdown as Robert Morris put together a nearly six-minute drive late in the fourth quarter to edge Howard 22-16 on Saturday.

Howard's Quinton Williams ran for one touchdown, passed for another and Faraji Woodson kicked a 27-yard field goal as the Bison rallied into a 16-13 lead with nine minutes left.

The Colonials (1-1) put together an 11-play, 77-yard drive ending with a quick shovel pass from Martin to Hicks for the game-winner.

Martin completed 11-of-21 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns, both to Hicks. Martin also ran for a score. Alijah Jackson carried the ball 26 times for 107 yards for Robert Morris.

Williams went 25-for-40 for 254 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Bison (0-4).

Postgame, Robert Morris held a memorial service for the university's first football coach, Joe Walton in the stadium that bears his name. Walton passed away in August. He was 85.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-09-26 06:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
Photo of the Day: Map shows how Taiwan easily fits inside Florida
Photo of the Day: Map shows how Taiwan easily fits inside Florida
Chinese fashion brand JNBY recalls children's clothes with pedophilic and anti-Indian messages
Chinese fashion brand JNBY recalls children's clothes with pedophilic and anti-Indian messages