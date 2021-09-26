Alexa
Bachmeier, Boise State defeat Utah State 27-3

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 04:13
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Hank Bachmeier threw for two touchdowns, Boise State's defense frustrated Utah State and the Broncos won their 22nd-straightconference opener with a 27-3 win over the Aggies on Saturday.

The back-breaker was a 3-yard pass from Bachmeier to Scott Matlock with 5:09 to play. That capped a 15-yard drive after a critical fumble by Utah State quarterback Andrew Peasley. It took the Broncos nine plays and 4 minutes, 23 seconds to cover 15 yards because of penalties.

Utah State (3-1, 1-1 Mountain West Conference), off to its best start since the 1978 team opened 5-0, finally scored on a field goal less than a minute into the fourth quarter. But even then, the Aggies had a first-and-goal on that drive.

Boise State (2-2, 1-0) answered that with a field goal and followed with Jackson Cravens' strip sack and Demitri Washington's recovery.

Utah State had 217 yards in the first half but trailed 10-0 and finished with 443 yards with little to show for it. The Aggies entered the game third in the nation at 563.3 yards.

Boise State, which has won six straight in the series, had 435 yards. Bachmeier threw for 287 and Khalil Shakir had seven catches for 113 yards and a score that made it 17-0 early in the third quarter.

The game kicked off at 10 a.m. for national television. The Broncos' last conference opening loss came in 1999 when they were in the Big West Conference.

Updated : 2021-09-26 06:40 GMT+08:00

