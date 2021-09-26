Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

City reasserts title credentials as rivals drop points

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 04:23
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, right, celebrates with Manchester City's Bernardo Silva after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Prem...
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between...
Chelsea's head coach Thomas Tuchel, right, shakes hands with Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola at the end of the English Premier League socce...
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, left, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester Ci...
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola gives directions to his players during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchest...
Chelsea's Reece James, left, leaves the field after sustaining an injury during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester...
Aston Villa players celebrate at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at the Old Trafford stad...
Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Aston Vill...
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes reacts after missing a penalty shot during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and A...
Aston Villa's Kortney Hause, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester...
Manchester United's goalkeeper David de Gea reacts after Aston Villa's Kortney Hause scored his side's opening goal during the English Premier League ...
Liverpool's Andrew Robertson, left, and Liverpool's Joel Matip react after the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Liverpool at ...
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp applauds to supporters at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Liverpool at the B...
Brentford's Yoane Wissa celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Liverpool ...
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, center, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Liverpool at the...

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, right, celebrates with Manchester City's Bernardo Silva after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Prem...

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between...

Chelsea's head coach Thomas Tuchel, right, shakes hands with Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola at the end of the English Premier League socce...

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, left, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester Ci...

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola gives directions to his players during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchest...

Chelsea's Reece James, left, leaves the field after sustaining an injury during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester...

Aston Villa players celebrate at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at the Old Trafford stad...

Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Aston Vill...

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes reacts after missing a penalty shot during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and A...

Aston Villa's Kortney Hause, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester...

Manchester United's goalkeeper David de Gea reacts after Aston Villa's Kortney Hause scored his side's opening goal during the English Premier League ...

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson, left, and Liverpool's Joel Matip react after the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Liverpool at ...

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp applauds to supporters at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Liverpool at the B...

Brentford's Yoane Wissa celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Liverpool ...

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, center, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Liverpool at the...

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City reasserted its Premier League title credentials on a day all of its big rivals dropped points.

City delivered a statement performance in a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Saturday to move second in the league standings, level on points with Chelsea and Manchester United, which missed a late penalty in a 1-0 loss at home to Aston Villa.

Pep Guardiola’s side is above its two rivals on goal difference and also cut the gap to Liverpool to one point after the league leader drew 3-3 at Brentford.

“Today the guys were outstanding,” Guardiola said. “At this stadium and against this opponent, to do what we have done makes me so proud.”

Gabriel Jesus scored the winning goal in the 53rd minute of a surprisingly one-sided match between two title contenders. A shot on the turn deflected off the heel of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho and squirmed into the bottom corner, with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy rooted to the spot

Chelsea had beaten City in their last three meetings — most recently in the Champions League final in May — but was outplayed at Stamford Bridge, not even registering a shot on target.

Chelsea had been anointed by increasing numbers as the title favorite after a strong start to the season. But the way City dominated possession and reduced Chelsea to mostly long balls showed that Guardiola’s team, the defending champion, might still be the team to beat.

City regularly picked off Chelsea on the break and only a goal-line clearance by Thiago Silva, who came on for the injured Reece James in the first half, prevented Jesus adding a second.

“They made us underperform,” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said. “And it was deserved.”

PENALTY MISS

Bruno Fernandes missed an injury-time penalty as teammate Cristiano Ronaldo looked on in United’s first loss of the Premier League season.

Villa defender Kortney Hause was the hero for the visitors after he flicked a header past goalkeeper David De Gea off a corner in the 88th minute for his team’s first victory over United since 2009.

But Hause was then whistled for a handball to set up the dramatic spot kick as United tried to rescue a point at Old Trafford.

Fernandes, who had converted a penalty in all three of his prior Premier League appearances against Villa, adjusted the ball as Ronaldo stood nearby and then blasted it high over the crossbar.

SALAH CENTURY

Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool but it was not enough to beat Brentford, which twice pegged the Reds back.

But Liverpool will be relieved at having preserved the top flight’s only remaining unbeaten record after Ivan Toney had what would have been a late winner ruled out for offside.

Vibrant Brentford led thanks to Ethan Pinnock and, following goals from Diogo Jota and Salah, levelled through Vitaly Janelt. Then, when Curtis Jones smashed Liverpool ahead again, Bees sub Yoane Wissa came up with another equalizer.

Everton moved to within a point of its city rival after beating Norwich 2-0. Norwich has zero points from its opening six matches.

Burnley and Leeds are also in the relegation zone. Burnley drew 2-2 at Leicester, while Leeds lost 2-1 at home to West Ham. Newcastle is still chasing its first league win this season after it drew 1-1 at Watford.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-26 06:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
Photo of the Day: Map shows how Taiwan easily fits inside Florida
Photo of the Day: Map shows how Taiwan easily fits inside Florida
Chinese fashion brand JNBY recalls children's clothes with pedophilic and anti-Indian messages
Chinese fashion brand JNBY recalls children's clothes with pedophilic and anti-Indian messages