Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Mathis, Dobbins lead Temple to 41-7 win over FCS Wagner

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 03:19
Mathis, Dobbins lead Temple to 41-7 win over FCS Wagner

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — D'Wan Mathis threw for two touchdowns to Kadas Reams, Kyle Dobbins had three short touchdown runs and Temple rolled to a 41-7 win over FCS foe Wagner on Saturday.

In the first meeting between the schools, the Owls (2-2) had no trouble, although the Seahawks (0-4) took the opening kickoff 80 yards in nine plays, going ahead on Guenson Alexis' 1-yard plunge.

After punting on its first possession, Temple had two touchdowns and a field goal to lead 17-7 at the half. Alexis bulled for a pair of 1-yard scores, first capping a long drive and then a short drive set up by an interception.

Temple piled up 407 yards while Wagner had just 79 after the opening drive.

Mathis was 22 of 32 for 292 yards with Jose Baron catching eight for 130. Dobbins had 14 carries for 47 yards.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-09-26 05:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
Photo of the Day: Map shows how Taiwan easily fits inside Florida
Photo of the Day: Map shows how Taiwan easily fits inside Florida
Chinese fashion brand JNBY recalls children's clothes with pedophilic and anti-Indian messages
Chinese fashion brand JNBY recalls children's clothes with pedophilic and anti-Indian messages