Delhi back on top of IPL with 33-run win against Rajasthan

By Associated Press
2021/09/26 02:57
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Delhi Capitals returned to the top of the Indian Premier League with a 33-run victory over Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

Delhi scored 154-6 after being asked to bat, its innings propelled by Shreyas Iyer's 32-ball 43, captain Rishabh Pant's run-a-ball 24 and Shimron Hetmyer's 28 runs off 16 deliveries.

Rajasthan could only reach 121-6 in reply after collapsing to 6-2 in the second over and 48-4 in the 11th.

Anrich Nortje returned figures of 2-18 from four overs.

Delhi has 16 points from 10 games, two points more than second-placed Chennai Super Kings which has played a game less. Rajasthan has eight points from nine games.

In the second game on Saturday, Punjab Kings beat last-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad by five runs at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Punjab moved to fifth place in the eight-team IPL after being put into bat and scoring 125-7, before containing Hyderabad to 120-7 in 20 overs.

Jason Holder was the biggest threat to Punjab, taking 3-19 with the ball and scoring 47 not out off 29 deliveries with the bat, including five sixes. But it wasn't enough.

Hyderabad is out of playoff contention following its eighth defeat in nine games.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-26 05:02 GMT+08:00

