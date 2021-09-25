Alexa
A 3rd generation of Maldini family scores in Serie A

By DANIELLA MATAR , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/09/25 23:33
Milan's Daniel Maldini celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Spezia and Milan, at the Alberto...

Milan's Daniel Maldini celebrates with teammate Pietro Pellegri after scoring his side's first goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Sp...

Milan's Daniel Maldini, left, heads the ball to score his side's first goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Spezia and Milan, at the A...

Milan's Daniel Maldini celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Spezia and Milan,...

Milan coach Stefano Pioli looks on during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Spezia and Milan, at the Alberto Picco stadium in La Spezia, Satur...

MILAN (AP) — Like grandfather, like father, like son.

There was a third generation of the Maldini family to score in Serie A on Saturday as Daniel Maldini helped AC Milan to a 2-1 win at Spezia.

Daniel Maldini scored his first Serie A goal 13 years, 179 days after the last league goal netted by his father Paolo — against Atalanta in 2008 — and 60 years, 22 days after his grandfather Cesare scored against Catania in 1961.

Paolo Maldini, who is now a technical director at the club where he made more than 900 appearances as a player, jumped out of his seat in celebration at the goal shortly after the restart.

Daniele Verde leveled for Spezia 10 minutes from time but substitute Brahim Díaz restored Milan’s lead six minutes later.

Milan moved top of the league, a point ahead of Napoli, which plays Cagliari on Sunday.

Defending champion Inter Milan is three points behind its city rival and plays Atalanta later Saturday in an eagerly awaited match.

Also later, Genoa hosts Hellas Verona in its first game since being sold to new American owners.

It was Daniel Maldini’s first start for Milan and the 19-year-old broke the deadlock three minutes into the second half as he headed in a cross from Pierre Kalulu and it was too powerful for Spezia goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet to keep out.

Milan almost doubled its lead shortly afterward but Rafael Leão’s curled effort came off the post.

It appeared as if Spezia had snatched a point when Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali deflected in Verde’s effort but once again Rossoneri coach Stefano Pioli’s substitutions paid off as Díaz — who had only been on the field for five minutes — steered in the winner after a great move by Alexis Saelemaekers.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-26 02:03 GMT+08:00

