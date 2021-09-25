Leipzig comes through for Marsch with 6-0 rout of Hertha

Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby, left, and Mainz's Anderson Lucoqui battle for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and FSV ... Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby, left, and Mainz's Anderson Lucoqui battle for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and FSV Mainz 05 at BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany, Saturday Sept. 25, 2021. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP)

Frankfurt's Rafael Santos Borre, centre, heads the ball past Cologne's goalkeeper Timo Horn, right, during the Bundesliga soccer match between Eintrac... Frankfurt's Rafael Santos Borre, centre, heads the ball past Cologne's goalkeeper Timo Horn, right, during the Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Köln, in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Arne Dedert/dpa via AP)

Leverkusen's Piero Hincapie, left, and Mainz's Jonathan Burkardt battle for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and F... Leverkusen's Piero Hincapie, left, and Mainz's Jonathan Burkardt battle for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and FSV Mainz 05 at BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany, Saturday Sept. 25, 2021. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP)

Frankfurt's Rafael Santos Borre, center, celebrates scoring with teammates Sam Lammers, left, and Filip Kostic celebrate during the Bundesliga soccer ... Frankfurt's Rafael Santos Borre, center, celebrates scoring with teammates Sam Lammers, left, and Filip Kostic celebrate during the Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Koln, in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Arne Dedert/dpa via AP)

Frankfurt's Jens Petter Hauge, right, and Cologne's Benno Schmitz fight for the ball, during the Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt a... Frankfurt's Jens Petter Hauge, right, and Cologne's Benno Schmitz fight for the ball, during the Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Köln, in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Arne Dedert/dpa via AP)

Leipzig's Lukas Klostermann controls the ball past Hertha goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow to score during the Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig... Leipzig's Lukas Klostermann controls the ball past Hertha goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow to score during the Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Hertha BSC at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany, Saturday Sept. 25, 2021. (Robert Michael/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa via AP)

Leipzig's Nordi Mukiele celebrates scoring during the Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Hertha BSC at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany,... Leipzig's Nordi Mukiele celebrates scoring during the Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Hertha BSC at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany, Saturday Sept. 25, 2021. (Robert Michael/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa via AP)

Leipzig's Nordi Mukiele, left, scores during the Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Hertha BSC at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany, Satu... Leipzig's Nordi Mukiele, left, scores during the Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Hertha BSC at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany, Saturday Sept. 25, 2021. (Robert Michael/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa via AP)

Leipzig's Yussuf Poulsen, left, celebrates with Christopher Nkunku after scoring during the Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Hertha BSC ... Leipzig's Yussuf Poulsen, left, celebrates with Christopher Nkunku after scoring during the Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Hertha BSC at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany, Saturday Sept. 25, 2021. (Robert Michael/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — American coach Jesse Marsch wasn’t worried when Leipzig lost three and won only one of its opening five Bundesliga games. Marsch said it was just a matter of time before the results followed.

That wait ended Saturday when Leipzig humiliated Hertha Berlin 6-0 to finally ease the pressure that had been building after starting the season against several tough rivals. Marsch’s team lost against Mainz, Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich in the league.

“It’s difficult at the moment, but we have to stay positive, stay cool, work more together, and stay together,” Marsch said after the 4-1 loss in Munich on Sept. 11, days before Leipzig was humbled in a 6-3 loss at Manchester City in the Champions League.

Hertha started the league with three straight losses, and its visit proved a welcome one for Marsch.

Christopher Nkunku chipped the ball over the Hertha goalkeeper in the 16th minute, then set up Yussuf Poulsen for Leipzig’s second in the 23rd. Lukas Klostermann had a goal ruled out as Leipzig racked up nine efforts to the visitors’ one before Nordi Mukiele made it 3-0 in first-half injury time.

There was no letup for Hertha as Emil Forsberg converted a penalty on the hour mark, and Nkunku – who had been fouled for the penalty – scored from a free kick in the 70th. Amadou Haidara completed the rout seven minutes later.

The win will have reduced the pressure on Marsch and dumped it on Hertha counterpart Pál Dárdai, who has already faced criticism from within his club this season.

Also, the 18-year-old Florian Wirtz’ second-half strike was enough for Bayer Leverkusen to beat Mainz 1-0.

Cologne drew at Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1, Hoffenheim came from behind to defeat Wolfsburg 3-1 and Kevin Behrens scored in the 88th to give Union Berlin a late 1-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld.

Borussia Dortmund played at Borussia Mönchengladbach later Saturday, with visiting coach Marco Rose expecting a hostile reception after his switch between the teams in the offseason.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP