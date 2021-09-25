Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Mississippi gets ready to repair highway collapse from Ida

By Associated Press
2021/09/25 22:58
Vehicle debris are mixed with torn road sections of Mississippi Highway 26, in the Crossroads community, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Two people were kille...
In this image made from video and provided by WLOX-TV, a vehicle is extracted from a hole on highway 26, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, near Lucedale, Miss. ...
A truck tool box and a number of tires are mixed with torn road sections of Mississippi Highway 26, in the Cross Roads community, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 20...
Mississippi Department of Transportation workers look at the deep hole on Mississippi Highway 26 in the Crossroads community, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. ...
In this image made from video and provided by WLOX-TV, a vehicle is extracted from a hole on highway 26, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, near Lucedale, Miss. ...

Vehicle debris are mixed with torn road sections of Mississippi Highway 26, in the Crossroads community, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Two people were kille... (AP photo)

In this image made from video and provided by WLOX-TV, a vehicle is extracted from a hole on highway 26, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, near Lucedale, Miss. ... (AP photo)

A truck tool box and a number of tires are mixed with torn road sections of Mississippi Highway 26, in the Cross Roads community, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 20... (AP photo)

Mississippi Department of Transportation workers look at the deep hole on Mississippi Highway 26 in the Crossroads community, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. ... (AP photo)

In this image made from video and provided by WLOX-TV, a vehicle is extracted from a hole on highway 26, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, near Lucedale, Miss. ... (AP photo)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi will soon start rebuilding a section of highway that collapsed during torrential rainfall brought by Hurricane Ida, the head of the state Department of Transportation says.

Two people were killed and nine were injured Aug. 30 as seven vehicles plunged, one after another, into a deep pit that opened up on the dark, rural stretch of Mississippi Highway 26 near Lucedale. One of the injured people died in a hospital Sept. 11.

Department of Transportation Director Brad White told legislative budget writers Friday that the department has completed a geotechnical review and will choose a company early next month to repair the damage for about $1.2 million. He said the highway could reopen in about 45 days.

White said the area had already received more than double its average annual rainfall before the hurricane, and then Ida dumped more than 12 inches (30.5 centimeters) of rain in less than one day. The stretch of highway is on a hillside, and White said the deluge blew out a pipe that ran under the roadbed.

“I don't know of any preventative maintenance that could've been done prior to the storm,” White said.

Updated : 2021-09-26 02:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
Photo of the Day: Map shows how Taiwan easily fits inside Florida
Photo of the Day: Map shows how Taiwan easily fits inside Florida
Chinese fashion brand JNBY recalls children's clothes with pedophilic and anti-Indian messages
Chinese fashion brand JNBY recalls children's clothes with pedophilic and anti-Indian messages