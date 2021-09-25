Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/25 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Tampa Bay 95 59 .617 _
Boston 88 66 .571 7
New York 87 67 .565 8
Toronto 85 69 .552 10
Baltimore 49 105 .318 46
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 87 67 .565 _
Cleveland 75 78 .490 11½
Detroit 74 79 .484 12½
Kansas City 70 83 .458 16½
Minnesota 69 85 .448 18
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 91 63 .591 _
Seattle 85 69 .552 6
Oakland 83 71 .539 8
Los Angeles 73 81 .474 18
Texas 56 98 .364 35

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox 1, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 8, Miami 0

Kansas City 3, Detroit 1

Texas 8, Baltimore 5

N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 3

Minnesota 3, Toronto 1

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 5

Oakland 14, Houston 2

Saturday's Games

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Kansas City (Bubic 5-6) at Detroit (Peralta 4-3), 12:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 5-9) at Baltimore (Means 6-7), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 5-7), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 5-8) at Tampa Bay (Baz 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 7-2) at Minnesota (Jax 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 6-7) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-3), 4:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 9-5) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-2), 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 6-6) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-8), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-09-26 00:34 GMT+08:00

