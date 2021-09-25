Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/25 22:01
Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Tampa Bay 95 59 .617 _ _ 6-4 W-2 50-29 45-30
Boston 88 66 .571 7 _ 7-3 L-1 49-30 39-36
New York 87 67 .565 8 _ 7-3 W-4 45-33 42-34
Toronto 85 69 .552 10 2 4-6 L-3 43-31 42-38
Baltimore 49 105 .318 46 38 3-7 L-1 24-52 25-53
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Chicago 87 67 .565 _ _ 4-6 W-1 49-27 38-40
Cleveland 75 78 .490 11½ 11½ 5-5 L-1 38-40 37-38
Detroit 74 79 .484 12½ 12½ 7-3 L-1 41-37 33-42
Kansas City 70 83 .458 16½ 16½ 5-5 W-1 36-39 34-44
Minnesota 69 85 .448 18 18 6-4 W-4 36-40 33-45
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 91 63 .591 _ _ 7-3 L-2 47-28 44-35
Seattle 85 69 .552 6 2 7-3 W-6 42-33 43-36
Oakland 83 71 .539 8 4 6-4 W-1 41-38 42-33
Los Angeles 73 81 .474 18 14 3-7 L-1 39-41 34-40
Texas 56 98 .364 35 31 2-8 W-1 33-42 23-56

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 81 72 .529 _ _ 5-5 W-1 37-37 44-35
Philadelphia 80 74 .519 5 8-2 W-4 46-33 34-41
New York 73 80 .477 8 11½ 2-8 L-3 44-33 29-47
Miami 64 89 .418 17 20½ 4-6 L-3 40-38 24-51
Washington 64 90 .416 17½ 21 5-5 L-1 35-43 29-47
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Milwaukee 92 62 .597 _ _ 3-7 W-1 43-36 49-26
St. Louis 85 69 .552 7 _ 10-0 W-14 42-33 43-36
Cincinnati 79 75 .513 13 6 4-6 W-1 41-37 38-38
Chicago 67 87 .435 25 18 2-8 L-4 39-40 28-47
Pittsburgh 57 96 .373 34½ 27½ 5-5 L-2 34-41 23-55
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-San Francisco 100 54 .649 _ _ 6-4 W-1 49-26 51-28
z-Los Angeles 99 55 .643 1 _ 8-2 W-2 52-23 47-32
San Diego 78 76 .506 22 7 4-6 L-1 45-34 33-42
Colorado 71 82 .464 28½ 13½ 6-4 L-2 46-30 25-52
Arizona 49 105 .318 51 36 2-8 L-1 29-47 20-58

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox 1, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 8, Miami 0

Kansas City 3, Detroit 1

Texas 8, Baltimore 5

N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 3

Minnesota 3, Toronto 1

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 5

Oakland 14, Houston 2

Saturday's Games

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Kansas City (Bubic 5-6) at Detroit (Peralta 4-3), 12:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 5-9) at Baltimore (Means 6-7), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 5-7), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 5-8) at Tampa Bay (Baz 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 7-2) at Minnesota (Jax 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 6-7) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-3), 4:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 9-5) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-2), 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 6-6) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-8), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Friday's Games

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 8, Miami 0

Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 6

St. Louis 12, Chicago Cubs 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

Milwaukee 5, N.Y. Mets 1

San Francisco 7, Colorado 2

San Diego 6, Atlanta 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 8, Washington 7, 11 innings

L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 2

Atlanta 4, San Diego 0, 2nd game

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh (Kranick 1-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 5-8) at Tampa Bay (Baz 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Rogers 2-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 12-6), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-5), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Woodford 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 3-3), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 14-6) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-9), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at San Diego (Musgrove 11-9), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 18-3) at Arizona (Mejía 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Updated : 2021-09-26 00:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
China spends big on Australian wheat despite trade war
Photo of the Day: Map shows how Taiwan easily fits inside Florida
Photo of the Day: Map shows how Taiwan easily fits inside Florida
Chinese fashion brand JNBY recalls children's clothes with pedophilic and anti-Indian messages
Chinese fashion brand JNBY recalls children's clothes with pedophilic and anti-Indian messages