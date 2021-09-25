Alexa
NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/25 22:00
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Nashville at Florida, 2 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 5 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vancouver vs. Seattle at Spokane Arena, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary vs. Vancouver at Abbotsford Centre, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.

