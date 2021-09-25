Alexa
MLS Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/25 22:05
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 18 4 5 59 51 32
Nashville 11 3 11 44 44 24
New York City FC 11 8 6 39 44 29
Orlando City 10 7 8 38 36 36
CF Montréal 10 8 7 37 36 30
Atlanta 9 7 9 36 35 30
Philadelphia 9 7 8 35 31 25
D.C. United 10 11 4 34 41 36
Inter Miami CF 9 11 5 32 25 40
Columbus 8 11 7 31 30 35
New York 7 11 6 27 30 29
Chicago 6 15 5 23 26 43
Cincinnati 4 12 8 20 24 44
Toronto FC 4 15 6 18 28 51
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 13 5 7 46 43 26
Seattle 13 5 6 45 36 20
Colorado 12 4 8 44 35 24
LA Galaxy 11 9 5 38 37 40
Portland 11 10 4 37 36 42
Real Salt Lake 10 9 6 36 41 35
Minnesota United 9 8 7 34 27 29
Los Angeles FC 9 10 6 33 38 36
Vancouver 7 8 9 30 30 34
San Jose 7 9 9 30 32 38
FC Dallas 6 11 9 27 38 43
Houston 5 10 11 26 31 39
Austin FC 5 16 4 19 25 40

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, September 17

New York 4, Miami 0

Saturday, September 18

Atlanta 3, D.C. United 2

Columbus 1, New England 1, tie

Toronto FC 2, Nashville 1

New York City FC 2, Cincinnati 1

Minnesota 3, LA Galaxy 0

San Jose 4, Austin FC 3

Houston 3, FC Dallas 2

Real Salt Lake 1, Seattle 0

Sunday, September 19

CF Montréal 2, Chicago 0

Philadelphia 3, Orlando City 1

Portland 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Vancouver 1, Colorado 1, tie

Wednesday, September 22

Nashville 5, Miami 1

New England 3, Chicago 2

New York City FC 1, New York 1, tie

Saturday, September 25

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New England, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York at New York City FC, 8 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at Colorado, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 26

Nashville at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 29

Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

New England at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Houston, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 2

Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at CF Montréal, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 3

Nashville at New York City FC, 12 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Miami at Portland, 5:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-09-26 00:32 GMT+08:00

