TOWNSVILLE, Australia (AP) — Australia has beaten Argentina 27-8 at North Queensland Stadium in the fifth round of the Rugby Championship.

Australia 27 (Reece Hodge, Samu Kerevi, Andrew Kellaway tries; Quade Cooper 2 conversions, penalty, James O'Connor conversion, penalty), Argentina 8 (Julian Montoya try; Emiliano Boffelli penalty). HT: 17-3