Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Demons end 57-year Australian rules football title drought

By Associated Press
2021/09/25 20:31
Demons end 57-year Australian rules football title drought

PERTH, Australia (AP) — The Melbourne Demons kicked 12 straight goals in the third and fourth quarters to beat the Western Bulldogs by 74 points and end a 57-year title drought in Australian rules football.

The Demons beat the Bulldogs 21.14 (140) to 10.6 (66) in the Australian Football League championship match played in front of 61,118 spectators at a sold-out stadium in Perth, Western Australia.

The championship match was moved to Perth due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Melbourne, the traditional home of the grand final. Last year’s grand final was also moved — to Brisbane — when the pandemic also forced lockdowns in Victoria state.

Melbourne's last title came in 1964 when it beat Collingwood by four points. Melbourne lost the grand final to Essendon by 60 points in 2000.

The Bulldogs won the AFL title in 2016.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-25 23:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes