Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/09/25 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, September 25, 2021

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A morning shower;83;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;75;WSW;8;88%;59%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Turning sunny;101;88;Warm, turning breezy;101;87;NW;12;51%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and delightful;84;62;Sunny and nice;86;63;WNW;3;21%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Humid;80;73;Humid;80;71;NE;7;71%;33%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;70;57;A p.m. t-storm;74;58;S;7;79%;63%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;44;29;Partly sunny, chilly;44;28;N;6;66%;5%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and not as hot;93;70;Cooler;80;57;NW;12;39%;44%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Hazy sunshine;58;27;Cooler with some sun;52;32;E;12;64%;30%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and nice;85;60;Sunny and hot;94;71;ESE;5;44%;0%;9

Athens, Greece;Sunny and warmer;84;64;Sunny and nice;85;65;N;4;40%;0%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;61;54;A bit of rain;61;46;SSW;9;75%;63%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;96;69;Hazy sun and breezy;95;68;NW;14;18%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the a.m.;93;74;A couple of t-storms;87;75;SSW;6;80%;77%;6

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;67;Some brightening;82;67;WNW;8;68%;55%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a shower;84;78;A heavy thunderstorm;82;77;E;6;89%;77%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Humid;81;66;Partly sunny;80;63;NE;9;64%;2%;5

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;75;64;Rain and drizzle;72;63;E;4;84%;81%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and nice;80;54;Sunny and very warm;84;58;ESE;4;59%;42%;4

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;67;58;Clouds and sun, warm;74;59;ESE;7;70%;69%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;60;45;Clouds and sun;66;44;ESE;7;67%;41%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;83;62;A p.m. shower or two;84;60;SE;5;55%;72%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny and pleasant;76;54;Mostly sunny, nice;77;60;ENE;7;67%;45%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny, nice;70;58;A shower in the p.m.;71;59;SW;7;73%;66%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;75;48;Sunny and nice;79;54;E;5;65%;14%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, nice;77;49;Mostly sunny, warm;79;58;E;5;67%;27%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;69;55;Mostly sunny;75;56;ESE;7;70%;18%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;89;70;A shower or two;85;70;NE;6;39%;74%;7

Busan, South Korea;A shower or two;80;69;Clouds and sun;79;65;NNE;11;57%;35%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and nice;86;71;Sunny and pleasant;88;71;N;9;38%;4%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;67;55;Turning sunny;69;54;S;7;76%;12%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;65;A t-storm in spots;84;66;SSE;4;59%;54%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;97;80;High clouds;93;80;S;7;66%;44%;5

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;69;56;Partly sunny, warmer;80;64;SSW;15;39%;10%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;88;79;A couple of t-storms;83;79;SW;10;85%;91%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partial sunshine;62;51;Clouds and sun;63;56;ESE;7;67%;65%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Becoming cloudy;87;79;Partly sunny;87;80;NW;7;77%;29%;11

Dallas, United States;Sunshine;89;65;Partly sunny;91;67;SSE;7;41%;4%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, breezy;88;69;A shower in places;88;68;SSE;11;60%;42%;12

Delhi, India;Humid;90;78;A t-storm in spots;88;77;E;7;81%;55%;7

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;85;55;Sunny and very warm;87;54;WSW;6;17%;4%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;94;79;Clearing, a t-storm;94;80;SW;4;77%;80%;5

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;93;74;Afternoon showers;89;73;SSE;6;65%;94%;10

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;69;56;Cloudy, p.m. rain;66;48;W;14;80%;89%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;91;60;Sunny and hot;92;61;NNE;6;12%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;77;64;Sun and clouds;77;65;WSW;5;69%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray thunderstorm;87;76;A thunderstorm;88;76;W;6;82%;82%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;82;53;Mostly sunny;81;57;ENE;8;33%;3%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;87;74;A t-storm around;86;74;E;6;71%;74%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Decreasing clouds;55;43;Partly sunny;56;39;NE;10;74%;3%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;89;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;77;SE;5;79%;74%;6

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;90;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;79;E;8;67%;50%;6

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;87;77;Increasingly windy;87;76;ENE;17;62%;77%;6

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;90;73;A t-storm or two;85;73;WNW;8;75%;77%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;93;73;Plenty of sunshine;92;75;NE;9;50%;8%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Nice with some sun;72;56;Sunny and pleasant;77;57;ENE;7;62%;1%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;93;76;Showers around;88;76;E;7;79%;93%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;100;85;Partly sunny;94;85;NNW;7;61%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;84;59;Mostly sunny;86;61;NNE;4;22%;2%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hot with sunshine;96;58;Plenty of sunshine;89;59;NE;4;19%;0%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun and hot;98;81;Mostly sunny;96;81;SW;5;57%;21%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm or two;81;66;Thunderstorms;81;66;S;4;80%;83%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning cloudy;97;79;Partly sunny;94;80;S;7;44%;17%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Sun and clouds;59;52;Partly sunny;61;45;NNW;10;66%;43%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;91;78;A thunderstorm;90;78;N;7;67%;56%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, nice;89;72;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;72;NW;6;69%;67%;4

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;90;81;A stray thunderstorm;90;81;SSE;6;78%;66%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;74;ENE;4;83%;100%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A morning shower;59;35;A morning shower;61;36;E;7;47%;66%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;75;WSW;6;82%;74%;4

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;63;58;Partly sunny;62;58;S;8;81%;21%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Nice with some sun;74;61;Partly sunny;75;61;NW;5;72%;3%;4

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy, damp;69;56;Partly sunny, nice;70;60;SSW;7;72%;72%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then sun;79;60;Fog to sun;75;59;SSW;6;66%;0%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;80;73;Decreasing clouds;80;73;SW;7;74%;33%;12

Madrid, Spain;Some sun and nice;70;56;Periods of sun;74;53;SW;4;64%;5%;5

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;88;80;Downpours;84;82;W;14;79%;91%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;88;76;A couple of showers;88;76;SE;4;78%;84%;7

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;A t-storm in spots;90;80;ENE;5;69%;64%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;56;41;Mostly sunny;59;40;N;8;57%;0%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;57;A shower;74;56;NW;5;56%;73%;9

Miami, United States;A t-storm or two;86;76;A thunderstorm;86;75;NE;8;71%;63%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;58;44;Partly sunny;56;39;N;9;76%;4%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;85;76;Partly sunny, nice;86;76;SSW;10;68%;28%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Decreasing clouds;66;53;Sunshine and nice;71;54;ESE;7;70%;8%;7

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;71;56;A couple of showers;65;53;WSW;4;63%;62%;3

Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;52;48;Rain and drizzle;51;47;N;11;81%;86%;1

Mumbai, India;A passing shower;86;79;A couple of showers;87;79;WSW;5;81%;83%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;76;57;A stray t-shower;76;54;NE;8;59%;57%;14

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;75;62;Sunny and pleasant;72;59;WSW;10;51%;0%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and delightful;85;63;Sunny and pleasant;89;65;WNW;6;41%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;A couple of showers;42;32;Showers of rain/snow;37;34;WNW;12;89%;76%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;An afternoon shower;87;72;A couple of showers;79;68;ENE;9;66%;85%;2

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and warmer;64;43;Partly sunny;61;49;ESE;5;69%;44%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Nice with some sun;70;50;A shower in the a.m.;65;49;SW;9;68%;58%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A passing shower;84;75;Some sun, a shower;87;77;ENE;7;70%;55%;11

Panama City, Panama;A morning t-storm;88;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;75;NW;7;80%;76%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A thunderstorm;90;75;Partly sunny;90;75;E;6;71%;10%;12

Paris, France;Partly sunny;77;60;A shower in the p.m.;73;60;SSW;8;60%;66%;4

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, breezy;73;57;Showers, not as warm;67;55;SSW;12;72%;93%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A couple of t-storms;87;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;76;N;5;75%;81%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds limiting sun;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;SE;12;75%;92%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;91;73;A t-storm around;90;72;SSW;6;61%;55%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, nice;71;50;Mostly sunny, warm;75;56;S;4;64%;62%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clearing;75;60;Inc. clouds;80;64;NNW;3;67%;35%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Becoming cloudy;72;50;Clouds and sun, nice;73;49;SE;9;42%;44%;15

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;79;57;Mostly sunny, nice;80;58;NE;7;71%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;82;76;A morning shower;83;76;SE;12;81%;83%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy, chilly;45;38;Rain and drizzle;43;36;NNE;12;79%;87%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little rain;60;50;Partly sunny;57;41;NNE;9;76%;3%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;80;66;Mostly sunny, nice;80;67;NNW;7;66%;10%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;102;80;Plenty of sun;102;77;N;7;13%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;84;61;A t-storm around;86;67;WSW;6;60%;74%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and chilly;50;48;Areas of low clouds;53;47;NNW;10;76%;29%;1

San Francisco, United States;Fog to sun;67;57;Fog in the morning;65;59;WSW;11;60%;3%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray a.m. t-storm;80;65;A t-storm in spots;81;65;ENE;6;67%;72%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in spots;88;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;78;ESE;7;75%;56%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;75;65;Cloudy, a t-storm;75;63;NNE;5;100%;72%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;80;61;Sunny and pleasant;77;60;NNE;10;14%;0%;12

Santiago, Chile;Cooler with some sun;68;45;Mostly sunny;73;47;SSW;5;47%;7%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;89;76;An afternoon shower;89;76;N;6;70%;54%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A thunderstorm;72;56;Partly sunny;74;57;NNW;4;76%;31%;2

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;76;54;Cooler, p.m. rain;61;56;S;7;79%;91%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;76;62;Turning cloudy;80;64;S;4;65%;26%;4

Shanghai, China;Very warm;86;73;Very warm;86;75;ESE;9;57%;9%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;79;A p.m. t-storm;88;78;E;5;75%;70%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and pleasant;77;50;Mostly sunny;78;52;SSW;4;57%;4%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;87;77;A shower in spots;88;77;E;6;68%;75%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;61;37;Partly sunny;60;45;SSE;5;70%;2%;2

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, cooler;61;53;A passing shower;61;52;E;14;56%;56%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;93;78;Very warm;92;79;E;13;57%;8%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Periods of rain;52;49;Partly sunny;53;40;S;8;75%;3%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;91;62;Sunshine, very hot;96;60;SE;7;12%;2%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;70;52;Sunshine and windy;68;50;NNW;19;48%;3%;5

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;91;70;Sunny and nice;87;63;SE;8;15%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with sunshine;82;75;Sunny and pleasant;87;77;NNW;8;41%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and nice;82;57;Plenty of sun;89;61;ESE;4;46%;1%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Not as warm;75;68;Low clouds;77;65;NE;9;48%;44%;1

Toronto, Canada;Showers around;66;52;An afternoon shower;66;58;W;14;62%;74%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy in the p.m.;92;73;Breezy in the p.m.;89;70;ESE;12;47%;0%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine, very hot;95;76;Very warm and humid;91;73;ESE;7;64%;10%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A p.m. t-storm;66;37;A morning shower;44;23;ESE;9;63%;43%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Increasing clouds;69;54;Cooler with rain;57;55;SE;4;80%;93%;1

Vienna, Austria;Sunny and warmer;77;52;Mostly sunny, nice;74;57;E;6;74%;45%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A p.m. t-storm;85;74;A t-storm in spots;86;73;SE;6;79%;76%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Periods of rain;60;43;Partly sunny;59;40;NNE;8;72%;3%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Breezy this morning;66;54;Partly sunny;65;48;E;4;74%;10%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;60;54;A couple of showers;59;47;SSE;11;69%;88%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a downpour;89;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;75;ESE;5;88%;94%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, pleasant;71;49;Plenty of sun;66;48;NE;3;32%;0%;5

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-09-25 23:00 GMT+08:00

