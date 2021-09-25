7,854 Taiwanese students panic as e-portfolios vanish from failed data migration

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 7,854 Taiwanese high school students who uploaded their electronic portfolios (e-portfolios) between Sept. 5 and Wednesday (Sept. 22) may never see their work again following a disastrous data migration performed by National Chi Nan University, according to a statement released on Saturday (Sept. 25).

The Ministry of Education said it is outsourcing a private company to recover 25, 210 missing files from 7,854 e-portfolios, which showcase students' learning progress and academic achievements. Up to 81 schools in the country have been affected.

The culprit, a team within National Chi Nan University, had been commissioned to migrate the massive data sets to a new virtual server. This was supposed to be a precautionary measure to decrease the risk of cyber attack from distributed data storage, in accordance with Taiwan’s Cyber Security Management Act.

The ministry explained files uploaded before Sept. 5 had already been backed up and were not affected. The authorities will provide a list of all students whose data is missing so they can seek redress and ensure their applications for university admission will not be impacted.

The ministry apologized for the accident and pledged to safeguard data with continuous backups from various threats or from other human errors, according to the statement.