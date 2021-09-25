Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

7,854 Taiwanese students panic as e-portfolios vanish from failed data migration

Up to 81 schools across Taiwan affected by the human error

  473
By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/25 21:16
(Screengrab image of Ministry of Eduction website)

(Screengrab image of Ministry of Eduction website) (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 7,854 Taiwanese high school students who uploaded their electronic portfolios (e-portfolios) between Sept. 5 and Wednesday (Sept. 22) may never see their work again following a disastrous data migration performed by National Chi Nan University, according to a statement released on Saturday (Sept. 25).

The Ministry of Education said it is outsourcing a private company to recover 25, 210 missing files from 7,854 e-portfolios, which showcase students' learning progress and academic achievements. Up to 81 schools in the country have been affected.

The culprit, a team within National Chi Nan University, had been commissioned to migrate the massive data sets to a new virtual server. This was supposed to be a precautionary measure to decrease the risk of cyber attack from distributed data storage, in accordance with Taiwan’s Cyber Security Management Act.

The ministry explained files uploaded before Sept. 5 had already been backed up and were not affected. The authorities will provide a list of all students whose data is missing so they can seek redress and ensure their applications for university admission will not be impacted.

The ministry apologized for the accident and pledged to safeguard data with continuous backups from various threats or from other human errors, according to the statement.
cyber security
e-portfolios

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan holds ‘Girls in Cyber Security’ hackathon in Tainan
Taiwan holds ‘Girls in Cyber Security’ hackathon in Tainan
2021/04/26 15:31
Cyber security expert accuses Taiwan government of treating hacking as a game
Cyber security expert accuses Taiwan government of treating hacking as a game
2020/12/29 17:10
North Taiwan city pulls out of trial run for electronic ID card
North Taiwan city pulls out of trial run for electronic ID card
2020/12/26 19:33
Taiwan’s InfoBoom reveals innovative mobile app for personal data protection
Taiwan’s InfoBoom reveals innovative mobile app for personal data protection
2020/08/21 14:11
Taiwan should form a cross-ministerial digital committee: I-Mei CEO
Taiwan should form a cross-ministerial digital committee: I-Mei CEO
2020/05/08 20:57

Updated : 2021-09-25 23:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions after 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 60%
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes