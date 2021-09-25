Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2021/09/25 19:08
Children jump over a puddle of water as they play during a rainstorm on a street in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Emilio Moren...
An armed Taliban fighter stands in the corner of a busy street at night in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Lava flows in an eruption on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. A volcano on the small Spanish island in the Atl...
Red Star fans light fireworks during a Serbian National soccer league derby match between Partizan and Red Star in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Sept. 19,...
Flames burn up a tree as part of the Windy Fire in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia National Forest, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Ph...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants trying to cross the Rio Grande river from Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, into D...
Monon, 54, walks in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti, returning to his home after the funeral of his son at the general cemetery, late afternoon, Tuesda...
Group leader Jane Waithageni Kimaru, 60, shows women how to fight off a potential rapist and escape, during a Taekwondo self-defense class for women i...
Dance instructor Rodolfo Robles rehearses in a subway car while traveling to a friend's house to prepare for a performance, in Santiago, Chile, Tuesda...
Horseback riders take part in a traditional rodeo competition, a centerpiece of the country's Independence Day celebrations, at an arena empty of spec...
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men check branches of the myrtle tree, or Hadas, to determine if is ritually acceptable as one of the four items used as a symbo...
A boy dressed as the Hindu god Shiva walks on the banks of the River Ganges looking for alms from devotees in Prayagraj, India. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021...
A child receives treatment from an IV drip bottle held by his father as they ride to a nearby clinic along a flooded road following recent rains in Sr...
A former living goddess Kumari, center, watches the annual Indra Jatra festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. The feast of Indra Jatra ...
People wearing protective masks ride on a train traveling through the Shinjuku district of Tokyo on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato...
A youth performs a wheelie on his bike during an exhibition in the Petare neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias...
A couple dances the tango at a milonga venue in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

SEPT. 18 - 24, 2021

From children jumping over a puddle in Spain, to a traditional rodeo in Chile, to Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men preparing for the Sukkot holiday in Jerusalem, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

