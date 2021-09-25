Alexa
Eric Chu victorious in Taiwan's KMT leadership race

Former presidential candidate leads the party once more

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/25 19:22
Eric Chu

Eric Chu (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party elected Eric Chu (朱立倫) as the party’ new chairperson on Saturday (Sept. 25).

An estimated 370,000 members of the party took part in the election to choose a new leader to run in the 2024 presidential election.

Aside from Eric Chu, there were three other primary candidates, Chang Ya-chung (張亞中), Johnny Chiang (江啟臣), and Cho Po-yuan (卓伯源).

As of 7:10pm, Chu had 84,855 votes, followed by Chang Ya-chung (張亞中) with 60368 votes, Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) with 34832 votes, and Cho Po-yuan (卓伯源) with 5117 votes.

In a press conference at 7:30 p.m., Chu thanked each of the other candidates for their efforts, and laid out his vision for the party.

“We must unite together,” Chu said. “We need to expand out unity beyond the party, to bring in more friends from outside the party to come together as a great family,”

“Chang’s perspectives have led us to think more deeply on relations with CHina”, said Chu, “Thank you for stimulating our debate and making us reflect on our policy.”

“We will not mirror DPP (Democratic Progressive Party) policies toward Beijing, we will renew dialogue with China,” he went on.

“Today is the day where the DPP’s position is now under threat,” he added. “Because from this day forth, the KMT are renewed as a united and formidable political force.”

“We will unite together with all the people of Taiwan to defeat the DPP,” he concluded.

Eric Chu
KMT

Updated : 2021-09-25 19:59 GMT+08:00

