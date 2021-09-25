Alexa
Johnny Chiang admits defeat in losing Taiwan's KMT reelction, congratulates Eric Chu

By Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/25 19:01
Johnny Chiang.

Johnny Chiang. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) incumbent Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) admitted defeat in a re-election for the party's leadership on Saturday (Sept. 25), congratulating former KMT chairman and presidential candidate Eric Chu (朱立倫) for his landslide victory.

Chiang also announced he would step down from the post, along with his aides in the Central Executive Committee, at 6:30 p.m. as the counting was close to an end. He thanked his supporters, calling for unity after the election.

An estimated 370,000 members of the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) took part in an election Saturday to choose a new leader who can propose new China policies and run in the 2024 presidential election.

Chu, 60, joined the race with Chiang, and former Changhua County chief Cho Po-yuan (卓伯源), 56, as well as political scientist Chang Ya-chung (張亞中), 66.

Chang ran the second with 58,980 ballots as of 6:50 p.m., followed by Chiang's 33,604.
