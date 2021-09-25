‘Don’t be spiders, be bees’: Han Kuo-yu evokes animal metaphors in advice to KMT

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As votes for the Kuomintang (KMT) chairperson were being counted, recalled Kaohsiung mayor and KMT candidate who lost the party the 2020 presidential election, Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), took to Facebook to offer the four candidates words of advice.

“Do not be spiders, each spinning your own web, be bees and make honey together,” Han said.

The metaphorical message was meant to emphasize that without unity, the KMT will remain weak, per UDN.

Han hopes whoever becomes the next chairperson, they will unite all those in the party, regardless of their various political positions.

Han went on to praise each candidate, claiming they were all “outstanding talents” in the party.

Han Yu said that though the election for the party chairperson is at an end, the “victory of the people” has not yet arrived.

Despite frontrunner Eric Chu (朱立倫) describing Han as having “explosive potential” to lead the KMT last month, Han did not become one of the final candidates in the party’s race.