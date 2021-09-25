Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

‘Don’t be spiders, be bees’: Han Kuo-yu evokes animal metaphors in advice to KMT

Recalled Kaohsiung mayor did not make the final race to be his party’s chairperson

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/25 18:44
Han Kuo-yu.

Han Kuo-yu. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As votes for the Kuomintang (KMT) chairperson were being counted, recalled Kaohsiung mayor and KMT candidate who lost the party the 2020 presidential election, Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), took to Facebook to offer the four candidates words of advice.

“Do not be spiders, each spinning your own web, be bees and make honey together,” Han said.

The metaphorical message was meant to emphasize that without unity, the KMT will remain weak, per UDN.

Han hopes whoever becomes the next chairperson, they will unite all those in the party, regardless of their various political positions.

Han went on to praise each candidate, claiming they were all “outstanding talents” in the party.

Han Yu said that though the election for the party chairperson is at an end, the “victory of the people” has not yet arrived.

Despite frontrunner Eric Chu (朱立倫) describing Han as having “explosive potential” to lead the KMT last month, Han did not become one of the final candidates in the party’s race.
Kuomintang
Eric Chu
Han Guo-yu
bees
spiders
advice

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s KMT to elect new leader
Taiwan’s KMT to elect new leader
2021/09/24 20:03
Taiwan opposition party think tank vice-chair resigns
Taiwan opposition party think tank vice-chair resigns
2021/08/18 16:47
KMT politician suggests Han Kuo-yu may run for Taiwan opposition party chairman
KMT politician suggests Han Kuo-yu may run for Taiwan opposition party chairman
2021/08/09 17:51
Former Taiwan opposition party chairman decides to run for chairman once more
Former Taiwan opposition party chairman decides to run for chairman once more
2021/08/02 17:14
Taiwan’s KMT will not congratulate CCP on 100th anniversary
Taiwan’s KMT will not congratulate CCP on 100th anniversary
2021/06/30 19:24

Updated : 2021-09-25 19:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead