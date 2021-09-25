Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

iPhone 14 could be first smartphone to use TSMC's new packaging platform

TSMC pledges to cut emissions while manufacturing new components

By Associated Press
2021/09/25 17:54
An Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on its first day of sale, in New York, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

An Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on its first day of sale, in New York, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Apple’s iPhone 14, due out in 2022, will likely be an early adopter of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation's (TSMC) revolutionary 3D Fabric packaging platform.

Firms including AMD, MediaTek, Xilinx, NXP, and Qualcomm, are also rumored to be preparing to use the new technology, according to a new Patently Apple report. The news comes shortly after the release of the iPhone 13 last week.

Although it will be some time before it is released, the iPhone 14 started trending on Twitter earlier this month, with many consumers excited by its reported notchless design.

As for TSMC's new packaging method that will undergird the phones, analysts compare it to building Lego blocks, since it stacks chiplets on top of one another. Chip-on-Wafer (CoW) and Wafer-on-Wafer (WoW) are just two of the potential combinations, according to reports.

TSMC will launch the 3DFabric Packaging platform to coincide with the firm’s new 3nm processors, per reports.

In related news, TSMC has outlined a plan to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, after reports emerged Apple would probably miss their emissions targets due to TSMC’s energy-intensive semiconductor manufacturing processes.

"TSMC is deeply aware that climate change has a severe impact on the environment and humanity. As a world-leading semiconductor company, TSMC must shoulder its corporate responsibility to face the challenge of climate change," said TSMC Chairman Mark Liu (劉德音).
TSMC
semiconductor industry
emissions
Apple iPhone
iPhone 14

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s TSMC bosses attend White House summit
Taiwan’s TSMC bosses attend White House summit
2021/09/24 18:03
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
2021/09/24 17:58
Taiwan export orders fall short of growth forecast for August
Taiwan export orders fall short of growth forecast for August
2021/09/24 17:51
National Cheng Kung University establishes Taiwan's first carbon negative plant
National Cheng Kung University establishes Taiwan's first carbon negative plant
2021/09/24 16:14
Taiwan’s TSMC to attend White House semiconductor meeting
Taiwan’s TSMC to attend White House semiconductor meeting
2021/09/23 13:32

Updated : 2021-09-25 18:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead