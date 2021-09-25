Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan's plan to station Apache helicopters on east coast halted

Army cancels airport renovation project after Taitung locals complain about noise pollution, safety

  347
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/25 16:46
Apache attack helicopters 

Apache attack helicopters  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Army on Saturday (Sept. 25) said that its plan to station Apache helicopters at Taitung’s Fengnian Airport has been halted indefinitely after locals opposed the idea, due to noise concerns.

The Aviation and Special Forces Command had originally wanted to station a number of Apache helicopters at the airport for training purposes. Officials previously pointed out that once the airport’s facilities are renovated, training helicopters — mostly Apaches — can be serviced locally, while pilots would learn the terrain of eastern Taiwan, which will strengthen combat operations.

However, the project was put on hold after locals voiced concerns about noise pollution and quality of life issues, CNA reported. Taitung County Government convened a meeting last July with Taitung Mayor Chang Kuo-chou (張國洲), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Liu Chao-hao (劉櫂豪), and Taitung County Councilor Wu Hsiu-hua (吳秀華).

At that time, Chief of Staff of the Army Command, Chen Chung-wen (陳忠文), explained the measures the Army would take to address noise issues and discuss financial compensation.

Chen said that based on the needs of national security and defense, it would be optimal for the training base to be set up in Taitung. He urged the locals to be considerate of the military’s needs, but he stressed that their opinions would be considered in the decision-making process and the military would do its utmost to achieve a win-win situation.

After the meeting, Liu said the budget for the airport refurbishment project would remain frozen.

Although the Army sent a team to continue negotiations with the local authorities, the final draft of the Ministry of National Defense's budget for 2022 did not include funds for the project, per CNA. The Army stated that after two years of communications, no consensus could be reached, and the plan has been shelved.
Taiwan
Army
Apache helicopters
Fengnian Airport
Taitung

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan discusses disaster resilience with allies at virtual meeting
Taiwan discusses disaster resilience with allies at virtual meeting
2021/09/25 10:04
Taiwan export orders fall short of growth forecast for August
Taiwan export orders fall short of growth forecast for August
2021/09/24 17:51
Taipei mayor says city now meets criteria for relaxed COVID rules
Taipei mayor says city now meets criteria for relaxed COVID rules
2021/09/24 17:40
Photo of the Day: Map shows how Taiwan easily fits inside Florida
Photo of the Day: Map shows how Taiwan easily fits inside Florida
2021/09/24 15:42
Taiwan makes 9 failed requests to negotiate China’s fruit ban
Taiwan makes 9 failed requests to negotiate China’s fruit ban
2021/09/24 15:38

Updated : 2021-09-25 18:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead