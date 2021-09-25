Alexa
New immigrants play a role in south Taiwan’s tourism drive

Tainan launches tour guide training initiative to lure Southeast Asian visitors

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/25 15:27
(Facebook, Travel Tainan photo)

(Facebook, Travel Tainan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tainan City has tapped into the ethnic diversity of Taiwan by training tour guides who are international students or from new immigrant families, in a bid to boost local tourism.

The city has rolled out a program to nurture guides with language skills to attract Southeast Asian tourists, with 22 individuals having completed training on Saturday (Sept. 25). They are either overseas students or new immigrants and their offspring.

These experts are equipped with the know-how to introduce foreign visitors to everything they need to know about the city in Vietnamese, Malay, Tagalog from the Philippines, and Indonesian.

Celebrated for its historical heritage and traditional cuisines, Tainan is a tourist magnet among both locals and international visitors. The effort will help promote the city’s gastronomic scene and cultural landscape to the world, wrote CNA.

Tour guides with special language skills in Tainan. (CNA photo)
