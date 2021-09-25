Alexa
Taiwan receives fifth shipment of donated AZ vaccines from Japan

Batch of 500,000 AZ shots arrived in Taoyuan Saturday afternoon

  308
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/25 14:46
Shipment of 500,000 AZ vaccine doses arrives at Taoyuan International Airport Saturday afternoon.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan’s fifth shipment of donated AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine doses to Taiwan arrived Saturday (Sept. 25) afternoon at Taoyuan International Airport.

The jabs, totaling 500,000, departed from Narita Airport Saturday morning and arrived in Taoyuan at 1:16 p.m., CNA reported. Taiwan’s envoy to Japan, Frank Hsieh (謝長廷), saw the plane off.

In a Facebook post, Hsieh said that Japan Airlines Flight JA832J is carrying 500,000 doses of “friendship vaccines." He added that although he has been to Narita many times to send off the donations, his heart is still full of warmth and gratitude each time.

Hsieh mentioned that Taiwan has recently provided Japan with 1.24 million masks, 10,000 pulse oximeters and 1,008 oxygen concentrators. He also said he feels the friendship between Taiwan and Japan has expanded due to mutual gratitude and encouragement.
