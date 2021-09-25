Alexa
Astros' Zack Greinke scratched from start with neck soreness

By Associated Press
2021/09/25 10:59
Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021...

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Astros right-hander Zack Greinke was scratched from his scheduled start Friday night and placed on the 10-day injured list with neck soreness.

Greinke, who missed 12 games earlier this month while on the COVID-19 list, is 11-6 with a 4.11 ERA in 29 starts for Houston.

The six-time All-Star and 2009 AL Cy Young Award winner hasn’t won since beating the Angels on Aug. 13 and has failed to make it past the fifth inning in his last three outings.

Greinke, who turns 38 in October, is a free agent at the end of the season.

Brandon Bielak started in place of Greinke at Oakland.

Updated : 2021-09-25 13:52 GMT+08:00

