Rangers rally past Orioles, 8-5

Texas Rangers' DJ Peters (38) is out at second as Baltimore Orioles second baseman Pat Valaika (11) throws to first to put out Jonah Heim for a double... Texas Rangers' DJ Peters (38) is out at second as Baltimore Orioles second baseman Pat Valaika (11) throws to first to put out Jonah Heim for a double-play during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Spencer Howard delivers during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, Sept. 24, 20... Texas Rangers starting pitcher Spencer Howard delivers during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins (31) celebrates his three-run home run with Richie Martin (1) and Kelvin Gutierrez (82) during the second inning of ... Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins (31) celebrates his three-run home run with Richie Martin (1) and Kelvin Gutierrez (82) during the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Baltimore. Rangers catcher Jonah Heim, top left, looks on. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Texas Rangers left fielder DJ Peters makes a catch on a fly ball hit by Baltimore Orioles' Pat Valaika for an out during the fourth inning of a baseba... Texas Rangers left fielder DJ Peters makes a catch on a fly ball hit by Baltimore Orioles' Pat Valaika for an out during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Adolis García hit a go-ahead two-run double in a five-run ninth inning and the Texas Rangers snapped a five-game losing streak with 8-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

Baltimore centerfielder Cedric Mullins became the first player in Orioles history to hit 30 home runs and steal 30 bases in a season and received a curtain call after he hit a three-run shot in the second — his first homer since Sept. 11.

Mullins, who stole his 30th base last week in Boston, received another standing ovation as ran out to center field at the top of the inning while the rest of his teammates stood in the dugout to let him enjoy the moment.

Orioles rookie reliever Tyler Wells pitched the ninth and allowed a leadoff triple to DJ Peters before leaving with an undisclosed injury. Connor Greene (1-3) entered and allowed a sacrifice fly to Willie Calhoun that cut the lead to 5-4.

Green then allowed two infield singles and a walk to load the bases before Garcia doubled. Nick Solak drove another run on a fielder's choice off Eric Hanhold and the Rangers rounded out the scoring on a double steal that allowed Garcia to score.

Josh Sborz (4-3) picked up the win and Joe Barlow earned his eighth save.

Nathaniel Lowe hit a two-run shot in the first for the Rangers, who improved to 56-99 but are still likely headed for their first 100-loss season since 1973. This would be only the third time the Rangers reached triple-digit defeats since the franchise moved from Washington in 1972.

Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras made a leaping catch over the wall to rob Pedro Severino of a two-run homer in the third. The left fielder Peters did the same to Pat Valaika in the fourth.

Lowe gave the Rangers an early lead with a two-run shot in the first off Orioles rookie Alexander Wells.

The Orioles took a 4-2 in the second on a fielder’s choice by Richie Martin, who beat a relay throw to first base, and a three-run homer by Mullins off Spencer Howard.

Peters pulled the Rangers to 4-3 with a single in the fourth.

Ryan McKenna had an RBI single in the ninth for the Orioles, who fell to an AL-worst 49-105.

MOVES

Orioles: RHP Joey Krehbiel was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk. Baltimore also selected the contract of C Nick Ciuffo from Triple-A Norfolk. RHP Mike Baumann was optioned to Norfolk after Thursday’s game.

TRAINING ROOM

Orioles: LHP Keegan Akin was placed on the 10-day Injured List (left adductor strain) and will undergo a surgical procedure. … OF Anthony Santander is still dealing with a sore left hamstring and was held out of the lineup.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Jordan Lyles (9-12, 5.36 ERA) has won three of his last four starts, allowing nine runs with 20 strikeouts over that stretch.

Orioles: RHP Chris Ellis (1-0, 2.39 ERA) missed his last scheduled start because of arm fatigue, but had a solid bullpen session and is okay to pitch.

