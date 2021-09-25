Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Venezuela talks suspended in Mexico City

By FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/09/25 07:41
Venezuela talks suspended in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The latest round of negotiations between Venezuela’s government and the country’s opposition were suspended Friday when the government’s delegates failed to appear in Mexico City.

Two sources tied to the process confirmed that the first session of this round of talks had been suspended. They hoped to resume Saturday if the government’s delegates arrived.

This round of meetings was scheduled to begin Friday and run through Monday. The previous meetings occurred Sept. 3-6. The talks are being mediated by Norway and hosted by Mexico.

The delegates of President Nicolás Maduro and the opposition, led by Juan Guaidó, have been expected to tackle issues such as conditions for elections and the lifting of foreign economic sanctions imposed on the government.

The U.S. and other countries withdrew recognition of Maduro after accusing him of rigging his most recent reelection as president. In his place, they recognized Guaidó, who was head of the then-opposition-dominated congress.

Maduro had just been in Mexico last weekend for a meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

Updated : 2021-09-25 10:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID