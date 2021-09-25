Alexa
Indians activate Bieber from IL to start against White Sox

By Associated Press
2021/09/25 05:12
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have activated right-hander Shane Bieber from the 60-day injured list for a start Friday night against the Chicago White Sox.

Bieber, who won the AL Cy Young Award last season, hasn’t pitched since June 13 because of a strained right shoulder.

Bieber is 7-4 with a 3.28 ERA in 14 starts. He will likely throw 60 to 65 pitches in his return. He made two minor league rehab assignments this month. Bieber went 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA in 12 starts during the shortened 2020 season.

Shortstop Amed Rosario was activated from the COVID-19 list. He had previously been on the bereavement list and missed additional time because of health and safety protocols.

The Indians optioned infielder Ernie Clement, left-hander Francisco Pérez and right-hander J.C. Mejia to Triple-A Columbus. Right-hander Nick Sandlin (sore shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-25 09:16 GMT+08:00

