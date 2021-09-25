Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Wild Card Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/25 05:05
Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Boston 88 65 .575 _
New York 86 67 .562 _
Toronto 85 68 .556 1
Seattle 84 69 .549 2
Oakland 82 71 .536 4

___

Thursday's Games

Seattle 6, Oakland 5

Minnesota 7, Toronto 2

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Houston (Valdez 11-5) at Oakland (Manaea 10-10), 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2) at Boston (Pivetta 9-7), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 12-6) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Anderson 7-9) at L.A. Angels (Barria 2-4), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
z-Los Angeles 98 55 .641 _
St. Louis 84 69 .549 _
Philadelphia 79 74 .516 5

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Thursday's Games

St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 5

L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 5, 10 innings

Philadelphia 12, Pittsburgh 6

Friday's Games

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis (Lester 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-2), 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 4-7) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-5), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-7) at Arizona (Gallen 2-10), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

___

Updated : 2021-09-25 09:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID
35 undocumented migrant workers arrested, tested for COVID