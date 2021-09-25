Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Boston
|88
|65
|.575
|_
|New York
|86
|67
|.562
|_
|Toronto
|85
|68
|.556
|1
|Seattle
|84
|69
|.549
|2
|Oakland
|82
|71
|.536
|4
Seattle 6, Oakland 5
Minnesota 7, Toronto 2
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 11-5) at Oakland (Manaea 10-10), 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2) at Boston (Pivetta 9-7), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ray 12-6) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Anderson 7-9) at L.A. Angels (Barria 2-4), 9:07 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Los Angeles
|98
|55
|.641
|_
|St. Louis
|84
|69
|.549
|_
|Philadelphia
|79
|74
|.516
|5
z-clinched playoff berth
St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 5
L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 5, 10 innings
Philadelphia 12, Pittsburgh 6
St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 5, 7 innings, 1st game
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Lester 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-2), 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Crowe 4-7) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-5), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-7) at Arizona (Gallen 2-10), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
