Londoners honor murdered teacher Sabina Nessa as suspect released

Night vigils have been held in honor of murdered London school teacher Sabina Neesa.

In southeast London on Friday night, hundreds of people came together and lit candles while calling for an end to violence against women.

"Our world is shattered. We are simply lost for words," her sister Jebina Yasmin Islam said at a vigil close to the scene of the crime. "No family should go through what we are going through," Islam said.

A walk that ended in murder

On the evening of September 17, Nessa had been on her way through a park near her home. She was to meet a friend at a nearby pub, but never arrived.

Her body was found in the park in Kidbrooke the following afternoon.

Police believe she was killed during the short walk to meet her friend.

A 38-year-old suspect was arrested on Thursday but has been released according to the Metropolitan Police.

The man remains under investigation and could be taken back into police custody.

Outpouring of condolences and anger

The young primary school teacher's murder has struck a chord in the UK, with many people calling for an end to violence targeting women.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his thoughts were with the family and friends of Nessa, and described it as a "deeply distressing time." He posted a picture on Twitter with a solitary candle flickering on the stairs of Downing Street.

London's Mayor Sadiq Khan said: "Her death is a tragedy and I stand with the community in Kidbrooke and Londoners across our city, united in grief and united in our determination that justice is done.''

London has been rocked by a series of murders involving women. In March, Sarah Everard was raped and murdered in south London by a police officer.

In another case a teenager was convicted of murdering Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in a London park last year.

