Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan set to return agianst Colts

By Associated Press
2021/09/25 04:23
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee left tackle Taylor Lewan practiced fully all week and is set to play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts after being scratched for the Titans' win in Seattle.

Outside linebacker Bud Dupree is questionable after not practicing Friday. Starting tight end Anthony Firkser (knee), rookie cornerback Caleb Farley (shoulder) and outside linebacker Derick Roberson (knee) all are out against the Colts (0-2).

Lewan appeared to aggravate his right knee in warmups in Seattle and was inactive for the game. That's the same knee in which he tore his ACL last October.

“I expect Taylor to be ready to go and perform and do his job,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “Again, he was unavailable for the game, he became available, so he practiced.”

Dupree also is recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee. He has started each of the first two games but didn't practice Wednesday or Friday. Dupree was limited Thursday.

“He is still working to be back and improve and it’s just the recovery,” Vrabel said. “I think that is where we are at now, is trying to find out what the best plan is for Bud each and every week. How he responds after games, that is all a part of everybody’s plan whether it is Derrick (Henry) or Bud or anybody else.”

The Titans also promoted tight end Tommy Hudson from the practice squad to the roster.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-09-25 09:13 GMT+08:00

