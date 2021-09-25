Alexa
Chennai top of IPL after 6-wicket win against Bangalore

By Associated Press
2021/09/25 03:38
SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Chennai Super Kings moved to the top of the Indian Premier League points table on Friday with a convincing six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Chennai won a sandstorm-delayed toss and chose to field at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, restricting Bangalore to 156-6 despite a promising start for Virat Kohli's team.

In reply, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai reached 157-4 in 18.1 overs.

Kohli hit a 41-ball 53 and shared an opening stand of 111 with Devdutt Padikkal (70 in 50). That partnership ended in the 14th over and no other Bangalore batter lasted more than 11 balls.

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo did much of the damage with 3-24 in his four overs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored for Chennai with 38 off 26, ahead of opening partner Faf du Plessis (31) and Ambati Rayudu (32). Harshal Patel took 2-25.

Chennai is level on 14 points with Delhi Capitals after nine matches with Chennai having the better net run rate. Bangalore stays on 10 points in third place.

