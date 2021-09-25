BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Oct 2591 Down 21 Dec 2620 Down 22 Dec 2609 2617 2561 2591 Down 21 Mar 2642 2648 2592 2620 Down 22 May 2645 2650 2599 2623 Down 26 Jul 2634 2635 2595 2617 Down 23 Sep 2620 2620 2585 2606 Down 19 Dec 2611 2611 2580 2599 Down 12 Mar 2600 2605 2589 2598 Down 6 May 2598 2606 2592 2595 Down 5 Jul 2593 Down 5