Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2021/09/25 03:17
BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Oct 2591 Down 21
Dec 2620 Down 22
Dec 2609 2617 2561 2591 Down 21
Mar 2642 2648 2592 2620 Down 22
May 2645 2650 2599 2623 Down 26
Jul 2634 2635 2595 2617 Down 23
Sep 2620 2620 2585 2606 Down 19
Dec 2611 2611 2580 2599 Down 12
Mar 2600 2605 2589 2598 Down 6
May 2598 2606 2592 2595 Down 5
Jul 2593 Down 5

Updated : 2021-09-25 06:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Chinese fashion brand JNBY recalls children's clothes with pedophilic and anti-Indian messages
Chinese fashion brand JNBY recalls children's clothes with pedophilic and anti-Indian messages