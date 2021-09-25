BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Oct
|2591
|Down
|21
|Dec
|2620
|Down
|22
|Dec
|2609
|2617
|2561
|2591
|Down
|21
|Mar
|2642
|2648
|2592
|2620
|Down
|22
|May
|2645
|2650
|2599
|2623
|Down
|26
|Jul
|2634
|2635
|2595
|2617
|Down
|23
|Sep
|2620
|2620
|2585
|2606
|Down
|19
|Dec
|2611
|2611
|2580
|2599
|Down
|12
|Mar
|2600
|2605
|2589
|2598
|Down
|6
|May
|2598
|2606
|2592
|2595
|Down
|5
|Jul
|2593
|Down
|5